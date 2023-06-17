    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 477 dengue hospitalisations, four deaths in a day

    The figures are the highest in a day recorded this year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 June 2023, 01:40 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 01:40 PM

    Dengue cases have continued to surge in Bangladesh at the onset of monsoon as the number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne virus has reached 477, while four more people have died from the disease in 24 hours.

    Both figures are the highest for a day this year.

    The hospitalisations recorded in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday took the total tally of the year to 4,603, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Almost half of the patients, 2581 people, were admitted in the first 17 days of June.

    The death toll has reached 33, and 20 of them died in June.

    Among the 477 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 402 were in Dhaka and 75 were outside the capital.

    A total of 1,138 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals across the country on Saturday morning. They included 911 in the capital and 227 outside Dhaka.

    The health directorate advised people to take precautions against the disease as the number of cases is higher this year than in previous years ahead of monsoon.

    Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases in the first 10 days of June
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported in 10 days
    Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were reported over this period
    Bangladesh reports 4 deaths from dengue fever, 450 hospitalisations in 5 days
    4 dengue deaths in 5 days
    More than 450 patients have been hospitalised in this period
    Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves slip below $30bn again
    Reserves slip below $30bn again
    Two weeks ago, the foreign currency reserves fell below the mark for the first time in almost seven years
    The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 6, 2023.
    Wildfire smoke sets off health alerts in NY, Ottawa
    An unusually early and intense start to wildfire season has set Canada on track for its worst-ever year

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production