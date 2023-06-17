Bangladesh logs 477 dengue hospitalisations, four deaths in a day

The hospitalisations recorded in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday took the total tally of the year to 4,603, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Almost half of the patients, 2581 people, were admitted in the first 17 days of June.

The death toll has reached 33, and 20 of them died in June.

Among the 477 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 402 were in Dhaka and 75 were outside the capital.