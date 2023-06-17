Bangladesh logs 477 dengue hospitalisations, four deaths in a day

Dengue cases have continued to surge in Bangladesh at the onset of monsoon as the number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne virus has reached 477, while four more people have died from the disease in 24 hours.
Both figures are the highest for a day this year.
The hospitalisations recorded in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday took the total tally of the year to 4,603, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Almost half of the patients, 2581 people, were admitted in the first 17 days of June.
The death toll has reached 33, and 20 of them died in June.
Among the 477 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 402 were in Dhaka and 75 were outside the capital.
A total of 1,138 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals across the country on Saturday morning. They included 911 in the capital and 227 outside Dhaka.
The health directorate advised people to take precautions against the disease as the number of cases is higher this year than in previous years ahead of monsoon.
Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said.