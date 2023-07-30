Bangladesh logs record 2,731 new dengue cases, 8 deaths

The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day, taking the overall tally of infections this year to 49,138.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose by eight to 247 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
The country reported the previous highest new dengue cases, which was 2,653, on Jul 26.
Most of the cases this year, 41,160, have been reported in July, with one more day of the month left. The death toll this month has reached 200.
As many as 1,547 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka. Four of the new deaths from dengue also occurred outside the capital.
On Sunday morning, 9,418 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 5,147 of them were in Dhaka.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.
Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.
Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.
A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.
Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.