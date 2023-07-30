Bangladesh logs record 2,731 new dengue cases, 8 deaths

The country reported the previous highest new dengue cases, which was 2,653, on Jul 26.

Most of the cases this year, 41,160, have been reported in July, with one more day of the month left. The death toll this month has reached 200.

As many as 1,547 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka. Four of the new deaths from dengue also occurred outside the capital.

On Sunday morning, 9,418 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 5,147 of them were in Dhaka.