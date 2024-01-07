Private hospitals in Bangladesh ordered to remain open for 4 days during election

The government has ordered all private clinics and hospitals across Bangladesh to remain open for four days until Wednesday to tackle any emergency situation surrounding Sunday’s general election.



The decision came in a virtual meeting chaired by Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a letter to the health facilities.



“If any patient is recommended to a government hospital during the election, he or she must be given first aid and then sent to the hospital via ambulance after making contact with the hospital,” the DGHS said.