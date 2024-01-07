Private hospitals in Bangladesh ordered to remain open for 4 days during election

The government has ordered all private clinics and hospitals across Bangladesh to remain open for four days until Wednesday to tackle any emergency situation surrounding Sunday’s general election.
The decision came in a virtual meeting chaired by Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a letter to the health facilities.
“If any patient is recommended to a government hospital during the election, he or she must be given first aid and then sent to the hospital via ambulance after making contact with the hospital,” the DGHS said.
At least four people were killed and eight others injured in an arson attack on a train in Dhaka on Friday night, the eve of the BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, to disrupt the election.
A number of other vehicles were also targeted while several polling stations were torched in two days before the polls.
During the campaign, supporters of the Awami League and rebel candidates of the party running as independents clashed in several places, leaving many injured. Deadly attacks also occurred during the campaign.