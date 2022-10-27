Rains during Cyclone Sitrang triggers fears of surge in dengue cases

Amid a rise in the number of dengue patients, rains during Cyclone Sitrang have touched off fears of a fresh wave of cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

Experts said awareness among the people along with government efforts to kill mosquitos is necessary to keep the situation under control.

On Wednesday morning, 3,380 dengue patients were receiving treatment in the hospitals across Bangladesh. With them, the number of hospitalisations with dengue fever this year has reached 33,923 with 120 deaths, the second highest on record.