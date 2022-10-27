Rains during Cyclone Sitrang triggers fears of surge in dengue cases

Amid a rise in the number of dengue patients, rains during Cyclone Sitrang have touched off fears of a fresh wave of cases of the mosquito-borne disease.
Experts said awareness among the people along with government efforts to kill mosquitos is necessary to keep the situation under control.
On Wednesday morning, 3,380 dengue patients were receiving treatment in the hospitals across Bangladesh. With them, the number of hospitalisations with dengue fever this year has reached 33,923 with 120 deaths, the second highest on record.
In 2019, more than 100,000 people were hospitalised with dengue and 164 of them died.
Aedes-aegypti mosquito, which carries and spreads the virus from the infected patients to other people, usually breeds in freshwater accumulated in places like pots, tubs and tyres – which makes the condition after rains perfect for a rise in dengue cases.
With a shortage of rain earlier this year, Bangladesh reported a few dengue cases, but the number started to rise following rains in August and September.
The number of hospitalised dengue patients increased from 3,521 in August to 7,911 in September. As many as 17,831 patients were hospitalised in the first 26 days of October.
Out of the 120 deaths from dengue so far this year, 65 died in September.
The Directorate General of Health Services last week said dengue cases may start to subside in early November if no rains occur, but the heavy rainfall from Monday under the influence of the cyclone destroyed their hope.
Densely populated Dhaka, which reports most dengue cases, recorded 255 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday, the highest in over a decade.
Dr Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor at Jahangirnagar University who has extensively studied mosquito, said the heavy rains and wind have both positive and negative impacts on mosquito population.
As many as 80 percent of mosquitos die during heavy wind while overflowing water kills larvae, he explained.
“The storm will ease mosquito attack for a week, but if we don’t remove the stagnant water, mosquito population will grow rapidly after 10 days,” he warned.
He said people should remove the stagnant water in and around their homes because the city authorities do not have access to all the places.
Entomologist Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury said the mosquito population will naturally rise some days after rains. “Mosquito attacks will ease if winter comes early. But the temperature in urban areas remains high. Mosquito population will grow in those places.”
Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, chief health officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, fears rains will cause a fresh surge in dengue cases.
“The stagnant water in every corner of Dhaka may become the cause of danger,” he said, adding that they were still watching the situation.
“We’ve bolstered our routine work to kill mosquitos. We’ve been conducting a crash programme for two weeks to kill mosquitos. It’ll continue for another week.”
Shamsul urged citizens to remove stagnant water from every corner of their homes.
Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman, chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, said the rains may prolong the ongoing surge in dengue cases further.
“Our combing operation against mosquitos ended yesterday [Tuesday]. We haven’t announced new programmes, but our routine job will continue.”