Pfizer CEO calls US drug price plan 'negotiation with a gun to your head'

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla called US plans to negotiate drug prices for its Medicare health programme "negotiation with a gun to your head" and said he expects drugmakers to sue in an attempt to halt the process.

"It is not negotiation at all. It is price setting," Bourla said at a Reuters newsmaker event on Thursday, referring to the Biden Administration’s signature drug pricing reform, part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The law aims to save $25 billion through price negotiations by 2031 for Americans who pay more for medicines than any other country.

The pharmaceutical industry says the law, passed last year, will result in a loss of profits that will force drugmakers to pull back on developing groundbreaking new treatments.

The companies have begun laying the groundwork to fight the US plan, Reuters reported earlier this week.

"I think that there will be legal action," he said, adding that he was not sure if that would stop the plan before new prices would go into effect in 2026. Bourla said he is also not optimistic that Congress will act to change the law.

Drugs likely to be among the first subject to negotiation include Pfizer's breast cancer treatment Ibrance and the blood thinner Eliquis, which Pfizer shares with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Bourla did acknowledge some positive aspects of the law for patients, such as lower out-of-pocket costs for medicines.