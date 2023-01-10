Bangladesh to introduce health cards for all citizens

The government has moved to introduce a health card system for all citizens in a bid to provide medical services, Zahid Maleque has said.

A proposal on the project is now with the Planning Commission, the health minister said at a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum on Tuesday.

“The health cards will contain all the health information of citizens. Other countries also have health card systems,” he said, expressing hopes that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will approve the plan.