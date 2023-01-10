Bangladesh to introduce health cards for all citizens

The government has moved to introduce a health card system for all citizens in a bid to provide medical services, Zahid Maleque has said.
A proposal on the project is now with the Planning Commission, the health minister said at a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum on Tuesday.
“The health cards will contain all the health information of citizens. Other countries also have health card systems,” he said, expressing hopes that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will approve the plan.
The minister also said patient admission will begin in full swing at the recently inaugurated Super Specialised Hospital under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Jan 23.
The hospital started serving patients in 14 departments on Dec 27 last year, after the prime minister inaugurated it on Sept 1.