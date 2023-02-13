Bangladesh govt to roll out free HPV vaccines against cervical cancer in September

The Bangladesh government will roll out free vaccines against human papillomavirus or HPV to help prevent deaths from cervical cancer in September.

Girls aged between 10 and 15 will get the vaccines initially.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque revealed the plan at the secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, noting that the country detects a growing number of patients with the disease.

"We have a nationwide screening programme for cervical cancer and efforts are ongoing to strengthen the process."

"HPV vaccines are the only ones that can help prevent this disease. We will launch a national HPV vaccine programme in September. We believe this programme will reduce cervical cancer by a huge margin,” Maleque said.