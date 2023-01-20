    বাংলা

    Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance calls for quick amendment to tobacco control law

    As a party to the WHO FCTC, Bangladesh is committed to protect the tobacco control policies and other public health measures from the vested interests of the tobacco industry

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM

    The Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance or ATMA has demanded that the government finalises the draft amendment to the tobacco control law in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control as early as possible.

    The alliance of media workers raised the demand at a meeting on Wednesday, urging the policymakers “not to succumb to the disinformation campaign of the tobacco industry, aimed at derailing the amendment initiative”, according to a statement from the organisation.

    As a party to the WHO FCTC, Bangladesh is committed to protect the tobacco control policies and other public health measures from the vested interests of the tobacco industry. The FCTC Article 5.3, in particular, recommends governments to remain free from tobacco industry interference while formulating and implementing tobacco control law and related policies.

    The latest amendment proposal contains a number of global best practices, including eliminating Designated Smoking Areas, banning the display of tobacco products, outlawing so-called corporate social responsibility programmes of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose sticks, and also banning e-cigarettes and other vaping products, increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning to 90 percent from existing 50 percent.

    As many as 43 members of ATMA attended the meeting where its co-convener Mizan Chowdhury and Hasan Shahriar, head of programmes at Knowledge for Progress or PROGGA, shared organisational activities and highlighted future course of actions.

    Senior journalist Sukanta Gupta Alak, Shankar Maitra, director of Channel-S, Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids Bangladesh, Mortuza Haider Liton, convener of ATMA, and ABM Zubair, member-secretary of ATMA, also joined the meeting.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, US, July 12, 2018.
    Merck to remove carcinogenic chemical from diabetes drugs
    The FDA said certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, were contaminated with a possible cancer-causing substance
    FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken Dec 11, 2021.
    Pfizer to sell all drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price
    In an expansion of a company programme, the US drug maker said it will now offer a total of 500 products
    Government study finds broiler chicken is safe for consumption
    Broiler chicken is safe: govt study
    The presence of antibiotics and heavy metals in broiler chicken are ‘much lower' than the tolerable levels, Abdur Razzaque says
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) function at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2022.
    Govt to introduce health cards for all
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque says a proposal on the project is with the Planning Commission

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher