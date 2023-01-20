Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance calls for quick amendment to tobacco control law

As a party to the WHO FCTC, Bangladesh is committed to protect the tobacco control policies and other public health measures from the vested interests of the tobacco industry. The FCTC Article 5.3, in particular, recommends governments to remain free from tobacco industry interference while formulating and implementing tobacco control law and related policies.



The latest amendment proposal contains a number of global best practices, including eliminating Designated Smoking Areas, banning the display of tobacco products, outlawing so-called corporate social responsibility programmes of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose sticks, and also banning e-cigarettes and other vaping products, increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning to 90 percent from existing 50 percent.

