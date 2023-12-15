    বাংলা

    US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 05:52 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 05:52 PM

    The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Merck's (MRK.N) drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.

    The drug, branded as Welireg, is used to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma who have received prior treatment.

    Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which cancer cells are found in the lining of very small tubes in the kidney.

    Welireg's approval is based on data from a late-stage trial, where the drug showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) of patient compared to Novartis' (NOVN.S) drug, everolimus.

    PFS refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.

    In 2021, the drug was approved for cancers associated with Von Hippel-Lindau Disease, a rare, genetic disorder in which non-cancerous tumors grow in certain parts of the body.

