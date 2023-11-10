Bangladesh reports 1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 1,333 to 288,572 in the latest daily count.

The mosquito-borne disease caused 11 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,460, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 298 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,035 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was eight.