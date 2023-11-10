Bangladesh reports 1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 1,333 to 288,572 in the latest daily count.
The mosquito-borne disease caused 11 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,460, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 298 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,035 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was eight.
Of the 6,208 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,589 were in Dhaka and 4,619 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in the first 10 days of November is 112. As many as 17,397 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.