Bangladesh’s dengue cases since January top 80,000, death toll hits 373

The number of dengue cases reported by the hospitals in Bangladesh since January has reached 80,074, with 2,046 new cases recorded in the latest daily count.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 373 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 1,193 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but six of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Friday morning, 9,675 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,254 of them were outside Dhaka.