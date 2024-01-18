Bangladesh records 29 hospitalisations from dengue, another death in a day

The IEDCR confirmed five cases of the subvariant between December and January, all of which were contracted locally
Bangladesh has registered 29 new hospitalisations and another death in a 24-hour tally to Thursday morning.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, nine cases were in Dhaka, while 20 were outside the capital. The one death was recorded outside the capital.
Currently, 149 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 59 are in Dhaka and 90 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.
Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.