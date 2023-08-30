    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals report 2,367 dengue cases, 7 deaths in a day

    The tally of infection this year stands at 121,500 with the death toll at 576

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2023, 01:02 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 01:02 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 2,367 new cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections since January to 121,500.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by seven to 576 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.  

    Hospitals in Dhaka admitted 899 new dengue patients in this period, and reported five deaths.

    The number of new cases outside the capital was 1,468, with two fatalities.

    As many as 8,446 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country in the morning, and 4,538 of them were outside Dhaka.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the previous record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 97,860, as the death toll rises to 466
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,565 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,565 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The number of cases since January stands at 95,877, as the death toll rises to 453
    Bangladesh records 2,288 dengue cases and 9 deaths in a day
    2,288 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The tally this year stands at 94,312, as the death toll rises to 444
    Bangladesh hospitals report 2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The number of cases since January stands at 92,024 with 435 deaths

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain