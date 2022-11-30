Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side-effects in focus

An experimental Alzheimer's disease drug from Eisai and Biogen slowed cognitive decline in a closely watched trial but may carry a risk of dangerous side effects for certain patients, according to new data presented on Tuesday.

The drug, lecanemab, was associated with a type of brain swelling in 12.6% of trial patients, a side effect previously seen with similar drugs. Fourteen percent of patients had micro haemorrhages in the brain - a symptom linked to two recent deaths of people receiving lecanemab in a follow-on study - and five patients suffered macro haemorrhages.

The companies said in September that the 18-month trial, which enrolled nearly 1,800 participants with early-stage Alzheimer's, found that treatment with lecanemab reduced the rate of decline on a clinical dementia scale (CDR-SB) by 27% compared to a placebo.

"All of these amyloid-lowering drugs carry a risk for increased brain haemorrhage," said Dr Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "I think the primary outcomes, the secondary outcomes, the amyloid-lowering is pretty impressive."