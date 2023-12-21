    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 177 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, but no deaths

    The death toll this year stands unchanged at 1,692 as the caseload reaches 320,055

    Bangladesh has passed another day without a death from dengue, as the toll from the disease since January remained unchanged at 1,692.

    However, another 177 people were hospitalised due to the disease in a 24-hour count on Thursday, taking the tally this year to 320,055.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 40 cases were in Dhaka, while 137 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 1,246 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 397 are in Dhaka and 849 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

