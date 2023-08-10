Bangladesh logs record 2,959 dengue cases, 12 deaths in a day

Bangladesh’s record-shattering dengue outbreak has continued to surge, with 2,959 new cases, the highest in a day, according to hospital data.



The new cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning took the tally of infections since January to 78,028, as the death toll rose by 12 to 364, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



As many as 1,862 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital.





On Thursday morning, 9,790 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,330 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.