Hospitals record highest dengue cases this year for a day

The latest tally surpassed the previous highest of 73 cases logged on Jul 12, the health directorate said on Tuesday.

Another person died over the last 24 hours as the total fatalities rose to eight this year - three in Dhaka and the rest in Cox’s Bazar district.

As many as 74 of the latest cases were recorded in Dhaka in the same period, which is three-quarters of the total cases. 301 dengue patients are under hospital care - 227 of them in Dhaka.