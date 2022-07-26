Hospitals record highest dengue cases this year for a day

Hospitals across Bangladesh have admitted 99 dengue patients, the highest this year, over the past 24 hours, amid a spike in infections.
The latest tally surpassed the previous highest of 73 cases logged on Jul 12, the health directorate said on Tuesday.
Another person died over the last 24 hours as the total fatalities rose to eight this year - three in Dhaka and the rest in Cox’s Bazar district.
As many as 74 of the latest cases were recorded in Dhaka in the same period, which is three-quarters of the total cases. 301 dengue patients are under hospital care - 227 of them in Dhaka.
The arrival of the rainy season is accompanied by a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue cases in the country.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 2,305 patients got admitted to hospital with dengue fever around the country from Jan 1 to Jul 26 this year.
Of them, 1,216 people have been infected since the start of July while seven deaths were recorded this month as well.