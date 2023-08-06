    বাংলা

    FDA approves oral pill for postpartum depression for first time

    PPD severely affects a woman's ability to return to normal functioning, while also potentially affecting the mother's relationship with her child

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2023, 03:45 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 03:45 AM

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen and Sage Therapeutics' oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.

    The companies had sought the FDA's approval for the drug, Zurzuvae, to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), or clinical depression, as well as postpartum depression, which affect millions of people.

    PPD severely affects a woman's ability to return to normal functioning, while also potentially affecting the mother's relationship with her child.

    "Zurzuvae is expected to launch and be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2023 shortly following scheduling as a controlled substance by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, which is anticipated to occur within 90 days," Sage Therapeutics and Biogen said in a statement.

    The statement said the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for Zurzuvae in the treatment of adults with MDD. The letter said the application did not provide substantial evidence of the effectiveness of Zurzuvae for treating of MDD and that additional studies would be needed to support the approval.

    Sage and Biogen said they were reviewing the feedback and evaluating next steps.

    Analysts have anticipated that the stocks of both companies would fall if the drug was approved only for postpartum depression, due to the smaller patient population.

    Until now, the FDA said, treatment for postpartum depression was available only as an intravenous injection.

    In 2021, an estimated 21 million adults in the United States had at least one episode of major depressive disorder, which is characterised by a persistent feeling of sadness. PPD affects around one in seven women who give birth.

    RELATED STORIES
    Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, US, Aug 29, 2020.
    Why hundreds of decades-old yet vital drugs are nearly impossible to find in US
    Profits are determined by generic manufacturers' ability to supply the drug at the lowest marginal cost, which can compromise quality and threaten supply
    Dr Seth Gale points out evidence of Alzheimer's disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment (CART) at Brigham And Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, US, Mar 30, 2023.
    Experimental drug works best for Alzheimer's patients treated as early as possible
    The drug has been shown to slow the progression of memory and thinking problems by about a third. But that rate doubles to 60% if the drug is started when patients are mildly impaired
    US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One en route to Wilmington, Delaware, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, May 27, 2022.
    Biden due to meet PM Sunak during brief UK visit
    Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
    Pfizer company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, Dec 2, 2022.
    US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug
    The drug, branded as Litfulo, has been approved for people aged 12 years and older suffering from severe alopecia areata

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination