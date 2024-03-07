Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, US lab reports

High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up & Up and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent US laboratory Valisure.

Valisure has also filed a petition with the US Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products, conduct an investigation and revise industry guidance, the New Haven, Connecticut-based lab said on Wednesday.

Estee Lauder shares fell 2%. Benzene was also detected in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens' acne soap bar and Walmart's Equate Beauty acne cream among others, according to Valisure.

Benzene could form at "unacceptably high levels" in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, Valisure said.