    বাংলা

    Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, US lab reports

    High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up & Up and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 03:55 AM

    High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up & Up and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent US laboratory Valisure.

    Valisure has also filed a petition with the US Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products, conduct an investigation and revise industry guidance, the New Haven, Connecticut-based lab said on Wednesday.

    Estee Lauder shares fell 2%. Benzene was also detected in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens' acne soap bar and Walmart's Equate Beauty acne cream among others, according to Valisure.

    Benzene could form at "unacceptably high levels" in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, Valisure said.

    Reckitt said in a statement the findings "reflect unrealistic scenarios rather than real-world conditions," adding all Clearasil products were safe "when used and stored as directed on their labels."

    Estee Lauder said Clinique uses benzoyl peroxide in one product, which "is safe for use as intended."

    Target and Walmart did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The FDA has not yet responded to Valisure's petition.

    The carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitizers and dry shampoo, leading to recalls of products made by companies including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

    But the detection of benzene in the acne treatment products was "substantially different" from the other cases, Valisure said.

    "The benzene we found in sunscreens and other consumer products were impurities that came from contaminated ingredients; however, the benzene in benzoyl peroxide products is coming from the benzoyl peroxide itself," said Valisure Co-Founder and President David Light.

    Valisure's tests showed some products could form more than 800 times the conditionally restricted FDA concentration limit for benzene.

    Bloomberg News had reported the development earlier in the day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Copies of "En agosto nos vemos" (Until August), the posthumous book by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, are displayed during its presentation, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024.
    New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death
    Before his death in 2014 aged 87, Garcia Marquez said the book was useless and should be "destroyed"
    A Norfolk Southern train rests near the University of North Carolina's energy generation plant after it delivered coal to the facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, US, August 11, 2022.
    Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
    Emergency personnel were dispatched and containment booms were deployed to control the oil spill
    Hasina declares handicrafts as 'product of the year' for 2024
    Handicrafts declared 'product of the year' for 2024
    The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for women, the prime minister said during the opening of the Dhaka International Trade Fair
    Workers fill sacks with wheat at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India has no plans to import wheat for now
    Indian farmers are likely to harvest a bumper crop that will boost stockpiles in the world's second-biggest producer of the staple

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality