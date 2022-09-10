US FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants

The US Food and Drug Administration has received several reports of certain types of cancers in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants, the agency said in a safety notice on Thursday.

As of Sept 1, 2022, the FDA had received 10 reports about squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, and 12 reports about various lymphomas related to breast implants.

Right now, we do not have enough information to say whether breast implants cause these cancers or if some implants pose higher risk than others, the agency said in a separate report.