Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos

Nicola Osypka's German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions.

Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in 2010 involving ruptured breast implants made by Poly Implant Prothese, companies must apply for new certificates for their medical equipment.

But Osypka says the small firm founded in 1977 by her father Peter cannot afford the process and it has withdrawn five lines of devices sold in the EU, some for more than 30 years.

"A law created to stop one criminal company's actions 10 years ago now endangers patients' lives, including children, and European manufacturing sites," said Osypka.

"Is that what the EU wants for its citizens?"

Osypka AG is one of eight companies Reuters has spoken to, including Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge, that are withdrawing devices from the EU market, or have stopped making them due to the cost it takes to comply with the rules.

While some companies say the products they have cut have no impact on patients or profits, others say some of withdrawn devices are essential, and doctors agree.

Under the EU's Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), which came into effect in May 2021, all medical devices, from implants and prosthetics to blood glucose meters and catheters, must meet stricter safety criteria, sometimes with new clinical trials.

The eight manufacturers all said the requirements were stretching the time it takes to get a certificate for a product line to as much as two-and-a-half years, compared with a few months under the old system.

Costs have also surged, by anywhere from three to 10 times, the companies said. As a result, some are simply allowing their product certifications to lapse, which means hospitals in the EU can no longer use their devices.

The EU Commission, in response to Reuters' questions, said it was concerned about the pace of the implementation of the new rules and would do all it could to ensure patients have access to the medical devices they need.