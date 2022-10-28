Italy to end ban on health workers not vaccinated against Covid

"A measure is being finalised that will allow the reintegration into service of health staff subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with compulsory vaccination before the expiry date of the suspension," he said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.

Italy has been one of the country's hardest hit by the pandemic, with almost 179,000 deaths, according to World Health Organisation figures.

Former prime minister Mario Draghi's government had made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers in 2021 and extended that to everyone over 50 in January this year.