US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

Monkeypox, which is spread through close contact with an infected individual and the pus-filled sores common to the disease, is rarely fatal.

Rollout of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine has been slow because of low supplies of the shot, which is also approved to prevent smallpox. But heightened awareness of the risks and increased immunity appear to be slowing the spread.

"It's very likely that the epidemic peaked as of last week," said Dr Gerardo Chowell, an infectious disease modeller at Georgia State University School of Public Health.

Chowell's latest model, released on Thursday, forecasts a continued slowdown in new infections in the United States over the next four weeks. The declines may not be enough to extinguish the outbreak, but should bring infections to "very low levels,” he said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not respond to requests for comment about the apparent trend.

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease epidemiologist and an editor-at-large at Kaiser Health News, said she believes behaviour change is driving down monkeypox transmission, but cautioned that "people get fatigued by behaviour change" and transmission may go up again.

"I suspect behaviour change will stick only until folks get two doses of the Jynneos vaccine," she said.

For the moment, cases appear to be dropping in some large US cities hardest hit by the outbreak.

New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, in a tweet on Thursday acknowledged the declining cases. "We are cautiously optimistic about this data, but will be closely following to ensure it is a sustained trend."