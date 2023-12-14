Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping

Big tobacco firms shifting to new nicotine products, including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, have the most to lose if tobacco alternatives face the same rules as cigarettes, investors and analysts said.

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged governments to apply tobacco-style controls to vapes, saying they are getting new users hooked on nicotine.

That could spell trouble for tobacco companies developing alternative nicotine products, as tighter restrictions and growing awareness of health risks squeeze their cigarette businesses.

PMI, the world's largest tobacco company by market value, has led the shift to smoking alternatives, helping its price-earnings ratio - a key market gauge of company valuations - rise substantially compared with rivals.

It also means it has the most to lose if tough regulations extend to nicotine products more broadly, said Pieter Fourie, manager of Sanlam's Global High Quality Fund, which holds tobacco stocks.

"Maybe that advantage doesn't remain," he said of PMI's higher valuation.

The investment case for companies like Imperial Brands would be less affected by such changes, he added.

Imperial reset its strategy in 2021 to focus on its core tobacco business, lowering its aspirations for new nicotine products after missing several sales targets and also losing market share in its core cigarette division.