Dollar crunch stirs crisis of reagents needed for blood tests

Hospitals and diagnostic centres in Bangladesh are facing a crisis of reagents needed for tests to determine the blood group or diagnose a disease. The suppliers have blamed difficulties in importing the substances due to the dollar crisis.

Before transfusion, a donor undergoes blood tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, malaria, and syphilis.

The Directorate General of Health Services supplies the reagents needed to run the tests to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.