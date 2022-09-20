Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?

What is the status of COVID-19 now that President Joe Biden has told the CBS 60 Minutes news programme the pandemic is over in the United States?

HAS THE US FORMALLY DECLARED THE END OF THE PANDEMIC?

No. The United States is still operating under the public health emergency, first declared in January 2020.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expected to renew that designation in October but then let the public health emergency expire in January 2023.

Health officials like White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha have as recently as this month said "the pandemic is not over," but have acknowledged that there is a shift under way in its fight against the virus.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that the "end is in sight" for the pandemic, but still urged nations to maintain their vigilance.