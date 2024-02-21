‘Shocked’ Health Minister Sen pledges action over death of child after circumcision

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has promised action against those responsible for the death of Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, the second child to die after ‘wrong treatment’ in circumcision in as many months.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sen said he was shocked by Ahnaf’s death, and noted that the government took “proper” action after a similar incident recently.

“The negligence of people who failed to be careful even after the first incident is unacceptable,” he said.

If the allegation of negligence is proved, the facility where Ahnaf died and the people found responsible for his death will face “firm action so that no other organisation can repeat such incidents”, the minister said.

He added doctors would also face action if found negligent.