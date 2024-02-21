‘Shocked’ Health Minister Sen pledges action over death of child after circumcision

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has promised action against those responsible for the death of Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, the second child to die after ‘wrong treatment’ in circumcision in as many months.
In a statement on Wednesday, Sen said he was shocked by Ahnaf’s death, and noted that the government took “proper” action after a similar incident recently.
“The negligence of people who failed to be careful even after the first incident is unacceptable,” he said.
If the allegation of negligence is proved, the facility where Ahnaf died and the people found responsible for his death will face “firm action so that no other organisation can repeat such incidents”, the minister said.
He added doctors would also face action if found negligent.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services began the process to revoke the licence of JS Diagnostic and Medical Check-up Centre in Dhaka's Malibagh following the death of 10-year-old Ahnaf.
The DGHS said while the JS centre held a licence to operate as a diagnostic facility, it was not authorised to provide medical services.
Ahnaf was taken to the centre in Chowdhury Para for circumcision by his family but died after the procedure.
After the procedure, Ahnaf initially regained consciousness but soon started vomiting before passing away, police said.
His father Fakhrul Alam, a businessman from Khilgaon, subsequently filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station, accusing doctors overseeing the procedure of medical negligence.
Police later shut down the diagnostic centre and detained two doctors in connection with the case.
The doctors are the cenrte’s Director SM Muktadir and Mahbub Morshed.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka on Wednesday rejected a police petition to remand them in custody for grilling.
It allowed police to interrogate the doctors at the jail gates.
Previously, on Dec 31, 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed suffered the same fate after being admitted to United Medical College for a circumcision procedure. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.
Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.
The High Court on Tuesday rebuffed the DGHS’ investigation report on the death of Ayan, ordering a fresh investigation.
The court ordered the formation of a five-strong panel to assess whether the child's death was due to medical negligence and identifying those responsible.
The DGHS report did not identify a specific cause of death, nor did it apportion blame to any particular person.
Instead, it noted that a nebuliser and an inhaler were administered to Ayan without informing doctors prior to the operation.