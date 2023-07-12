Bangladesh halves dengue test fees at government hospitals amid surge of cases

The health authorities have reduced the fees for dengue tests in all state-owned hospitals across the country to Tk 50, down from Tk 100, amid a sharp rise in the number of patients afflicted by the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue NS1 antigen test, immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests will be available at the new rate for a month, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice on Wednesday.

Sheikh Daud Adnan, a director at the DGHS, said the NS1 test is for suspected dengue patients while the IgG test confirms a previous dengue infection.