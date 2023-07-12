Bangladesh halves dengue test fees at government hospitals amid surge of cases

The health authorities have reduced the fees for dengue tests in all state-owned hospitals across the country to Tk 50, down from Tk 100, amid a sharp rise in the number of patients afflicted by the mosquito-borne disease.
Dengue NS1 antigen test, immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests will be available at the new rate for a month, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice on Wednesday.
Sheikh Daud Adnan, a director at the DGHS, said the NS1 test is for suspected dengue patients while the IgG test confirms a previous dengue infection.
He also said the rates were not fixed for private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres yet.
Last year, the government set the fees at Tk 300 for dengue tests at private hospitals.
The disease began spreading before the start of the monsoon season this year. On Tuesday, there was a significant surge in hospital admissions, with 1,054 patients and seven reported deaths, the highest since January.
On Wednesday, the government confirmed the highest daily count of dengue patient hospitalisations for the year, with 1,246 cases in a single day.
The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals this year has reached 16,143, with a total of 88 reported deaths. On Wednesday morning, there were 3,791 patients receiving treatment in hospitals.