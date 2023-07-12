    বাংলা

    Bangladesh halves dengue test fees at government hospitals amid surge of cases

    The decision is effective immediately and will remain in place for a month

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 July 2023, 03:02 PM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 03:02 PM

    The health authorities have reduced the fees for dengue tests in all state-owned hospitals across the country to Tk 50, down from Tk 100, amid a sharp rise in the number of patients afflicted by the mosquito-borne disease.

    Dengue NS1 antigen test, immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests will be available at the new rate for a month, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice on Wednesday.

    Sheikh Daud Adnan, a director at the DGHS, said the NS1 test is for suspected dengue patients while the IgG test confirms a previous dengue infection.

    He also said the rates were not fixed for private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres yet.

    Last year, the government set the fees at Tk 300 for dengue tests at private hospitals.

    The disease began spreading before the start of the monsoon season this year. On Tuesday, there was a significant surge in hospital admissions, with 1,054 patients and seven reported deaths, the highest since January.

    On Wednesday, the government confirmed the highest daily count of dengue patient hospitalisations for the year, with 1,246 cases in a single day.

    The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals this year has reached 16,143, with a total of 88 reported deaths. On Wednesday morning, there were 3,791 patients receiving treatment in hospitals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dengue situation a public health emergency, and the government must acknowledge it, says Dr Mushtuq Husain
    Declare dengue situation a public health emergency: Dr Mushtuq
    The outbreak of dengue fever during monsoon is a regular phenomenon in Bangladesh, but in the last few years, the situation has worsened as the number of hospitalisations and death toll rose exponenti ...
    The situation of the dengue ward at Mugda Medical College Hospital, a 500-bed facility which is treating 1,045 patients. The authorities at the hospital are forced to allocate mattresses on the unit's floor for the patients. The picture was taken on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Photo- Marium Sultana.
    Mugda Hospital struggling to offer basic services to dengue patients
    According to the hospital administration, the 500-bed hospital was handling 1,045 patients as of Saturday noon, and since the hospital’s capacity is overextended, the authorities conceded that they ca ...
    Bangladesh reports 509 dengue hospitalisations, two deaths in a day
    509 dengue patients hospitalised in a day, 2 die
    This is the highest number of dengue fever patients hospitalised in a day this year
    Bangladesh reports 3 dengue deaths in a day, taking toll to 50 this year
    3 new dengue deaths take toll to 50 this year
    As many as 270 patients have been hospitalised in the latest 24-hour count

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan