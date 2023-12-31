Bangladesh caps 2023 with 106 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in daily count

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 106 new dengue patients in the last daily count of the year amid the worst outbreak of the disease, taking the tally of infections since January to 321,179.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,705 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dhaka saw 35 new dengue cases. The number of dengue hospitalisations in this period outside the capital was 71. The capital recorded one death from the disease.

Of the 725 dengue patients taking hospital care in the morning, 295 were in Dhaka and 430 outside the capital.