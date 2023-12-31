    বাংলা

    Bangladesh caps 2023 with 106 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in daily count

    The tally of infections this year increases to 321,179, and the death toll hits 1,705

    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 12:35 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 106 new dengue patients in the last daily count of the year amid the worst outbreak of the disease, taking the tally of infections since January to 321,179.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,705 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Dhaka saw 35 new dengue cases. The number of dengue hospitalisations in this period outside the capital was 71. The capital recorded one death from the disease. 

    Of the 725 dengue patients taking hospital care in the morning, 295 were in Dhaka and 430 outside the capital. 

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October.

    The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period. 

    In December, Bangladesh registered 83 new deaths from dengue and 9,288 new hospitalisations.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

