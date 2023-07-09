Bangladesh reports 836 new dengue cases, 6 deaths – highest in a day since January

In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths.

In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.

The DGHS had warned that this year would see more dengue cases and had advised steps to stop the spread of the disease.

The presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels, according to a government survey. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further.

Nearly all of those who died of dengue this year suffered from dengue haemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, the two city corporations in Dhaka are running drives to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Building owners have been fined in the drives for allowing water to gather in their premises as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in stagnant fresh water.