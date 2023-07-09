    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 836 new dengue cases, 6 deaths – highest in a day since January

    The death toll of 73 this year includes 26 reported so far in July

    Published : 9 July 2023, 01:26 PM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 01:26 PM

    The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admissions of 836 patients with dengue fever and deaths of six patients from the mosquito-borne disease in the latest daily count.

    Both figures are the highest reported this year as the tally of infections since January has reached 12,954, including more than 4,000 in the first nine days of July.

    The death toll of 73 this year also includes 26 reported so far in July.

    In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

    On Sunday morning, the hospitals were treating 2,750 dengue patients, including 1,968 in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    Majority of the new cases, 516, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.

    In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

    The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths.

    In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.

    The DGHS had warned that this year would see more dengue cases and had advised steps to stop the spread of the disease.

    The presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels, according to a government survey. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further.

    Nearly all of those who died of dengue this year suffered from dengue haemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome.

    As part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, the two city corporations in Dhaka are running drives to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

    Building owners have been fined in the drives for allowing water to gather in their premises as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in stagnant fresh water.

