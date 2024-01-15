    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 33 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The death toll in 2024 remains at 7 as the case tally rises to 703

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 33 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 703 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll remained unchanged at seven, with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 13 more patients, while the other districts recorded 20 new cases.

    Of the 215 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 98 were in Dhaka and 117 outside the capital.

    Experts attribute the outbreak to a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    Bangladesh registers record 1,276 new AIDS cases, 266 deaths in 2023
    Record 1,276 AIDS cases, 266 deaths in 2023
    The number of total AIDS patients stood at 10,984 and the death toll from the disease rose to 2,086 since record-keeping began 34 years ago
    Khawaja Tower in Dhaka’s Mohakhali catches fire again
    Fire at Khawaja Tower again
    The latest fire incident spread panic among the people inside the 14-storey building, where the previous blaze killed at least three people
    Colourful Mohakhali flyover
    Colourful Mohakhali flyover
    Dhaka North City Corporation has tasked artists and daubers with turning Mohakhali flyover into a colourful structure full of graffiti portraying Bangladesh’s culture. Mayor Atiqul Islam will formally ...

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024