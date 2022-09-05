Panel recommends anti-corruption probe into Bangladesh’s pandemic purchase

A parliamentary panel has recommended an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission into the government’s purchase of protective equipment for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The standing committee on public accounts made the recommendation after it emerged that organisations with no experience in medical supply were awarded the jobs to provide lifesaving equipment.

One of these entities had experience in supplying blankets while another was a motor parts supplier. Their inexperience in medical purchases delayed the supply of masks, personal protective equipment or PPE, gloves and other materials, potentially putting at risk the lives of doctors, nurses and others on the frontline of the war against the coronavirus.

The committee discussed the issues in a meeting on Sunday after auditors flagged possible irregularities related to Tk 2 billion purchase under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness Project.

It said the financial loss caused by the supply of fewer KN95 masks than ordered should be investigated by the national graft buster. The supplied masks were also substandard.

It also recommended the formation of an investigation committee with an additional health secretary, the director general of health services and a director of the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General as its members.

“We questioned the supply orders given to ineligible companies,” said Abdus Shahid, a member of the parliamentary committee.

According to documents presented in the meeting, Jadid Automobiles and garment exporter SRS Design and Fashion Limited got the orders to supply masks, PPE, infrared thermometers and gloves.

Jadid supplied 150,000 KN95 masks, but 24,000 of those were wet and substandard. The government incurred a loss of Tk 12.48 million due to those masks, each costing Tk 520, according to the audit report. The Office of the CAG recommended recovering the money from the officials involved with the purchase of the masks.

SRS and another company jointly won the job to supply PPE, KN95 masks and infrared thermometers worth Tk 328.51 million.

The auditors found no receipt for these products. They recommended collecting the money from the suppliers and action against the distributors.

Jadid and SRS showed certificates of blanket supply as their experience to win the job under another package to supply protective equipment worth Tk 594 million. They could not supply the products within the expected time.

The auditors observed that the project authorities passed the work orders without reviewing the suppliers’ eligibility.

The audit report said medical assistance equipment worth over Tk 472.64 million were bought for the project, but kept unused. The purchase of the same types of products at different rates in different times caused the government a Tk 171 million loss. As Value Added Tax and income tax were cut or waived, the government suffered a loss of another Tk 59.26 million.

Abdus Shahid said officials who were present in the meeting defended the decisions to award the jobs to inexperienced firms. The officials said they did not have enough time for scrutiny as the products had to be collected urgently amid a crisis.

“But we don’t get responsible officials to answer our questions in these meetings. The secretaries at the relevant ministries do not attend the meetings, which is not right,” the MP said.