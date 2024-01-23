US FDA seeks 'boxed warning' for CAR-T cancer therapies

The US health regulator said on Monday companies will be required to add a serious warning on the prescribing information for cancer therapies known as CAR-T, made by Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and others.

The other cancer therapies include Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi and its partnered therapy, Abecma, with 2seventy bio, J&J unit Janssen and Legend Biotech's Carvykti, Novartis AG's Kymriah, and Gilead unit Kite's Tecartus and Yescarta.

Novartis said it will update the prescribing information for its CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah to include instances of T-cell malignancies occurring after treatment with Kymriah.