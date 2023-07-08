Dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh top 12,000 as two more patients die

The city authorities found Aedes mosquito larvae in the stagnant water in the basements of several buildings in the housing project
Another 820 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever across Bangladesh, while two more patients have died from the mosquito-borne disease.
The latest cases took the overall tally of hospitalisations for the illness past 12,000 so far in 2023, according to data released by the government on Saturday.
Hospitals have admitted over 4,000 dengue patients in the first week of July.
However, many hospitals across the country did not provide information about the number of dengue patients admitted on Friday. As a result, the latest figure combines the data from the last two days.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease this month has reached 20.