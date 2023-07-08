    বাংলা

    Dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh top 12,000 as two more patients die

    As many as 820 people were hospitalised across the country as the tally of hospitalisations in July crossed 4,000

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 July 2023, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 11:30 AM

    Another 820 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever across Bangladesh, while two more patients have died from the mosquito-borne disease.

    The latest cases took the overall tally of hospitalisations for the illness past 12,000 so far in 2023, according to data released by the government on Saturday.

    Hospitals have admitted over 4,000 dengue patients in the first week of July.

    However, many hospitals across the country did not provide information about the number of dengue patients admitted on Friday. As a result, the latest figure combines the data from the last two days.

    Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease this month has reached 20.

