Dengue hospitalisations this year: over 11,000 and counting

Another 661 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever and two more patients have died in the latest daily count by the government
With the new patients reported in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, the number of dengue hospitalisations so far this year has reached 11,117.
More than 3,000 of them have been admitted to hospitals in the first six days of July. The death this month has reached 17, taking the total this year to 64.
Of the newly hospitalised 661 patients, 433 were in Dhaka and 228 were outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
On Thursday morning, 2,129 dengue patients were being treated at hospitals. Of them, 1,490 were in Dhaka and 639 were in other districts.
The Aedes mosquito-borne disease began spreading before the start of the monsoon season this year. On Jun 4, a total 678 patients were admitted to various hospitals in the country, the highest this year.
Month-wise, 566 patients were admitted in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April, 1036 in May while June saw 5,956 patients.
Of them, 6 died in January, 3 in February, 2 in April, 2 in May while June recorded 34 deaths.