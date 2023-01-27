Experts sceptic about allowing doctors to run their private practice within state-owned hospital walls

The government is set to allow doctors appointed to the civil service health cadre to open shop for their private practice within the hospital grounds after hours.

The argument is that younger and seasoned physicians alike can put in more hours into their practice under this new scheme, and patients can find doctors at ease.

The move has drawn praise from some.

But many independent health experts bdnews24.com has spoken to were sceptical about the argument; instead, they believe the chances of veteran, specialised doctors joining in the scheme are pretty slim.

However, they all agreed that “some” younger doctors and patients will benefit from the scheme and questions about the ethics and legality of private practice using state-owned facilities have also been raised.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government-employed doctors would practise in their private chambers beyond office hours at their hospitals beginning in March.

These doctors can privately practice medicine in outside facilities and clinics for a fee.

With the scheme's introduction, minister Maleque said specialist doctors would be able to diagnose their patients at their respective workplaces and save hundreds of thousands of people from the trouble of visiting doctors at clinics and pharmacies.

Dr Md Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, president of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad or SWACHIP, a powerful ruling party-endorsed forum for doctors, said they endorsed the programme after receiving assurance from the concerned minister that patients will at least get one specialised physician every day.