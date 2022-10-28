Four journalists win PROGGA tobacco control award

Four journalists have won the PROGGA Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022 for their role in giving a voice to the campaigners demanding that the government strengthen the tobacco control law.

Shamimul Haque, the joint editor at the Daily Manabjamin, and Mohammad Al Amin, senior staff correspondent for the Daily Sun, won the award under the print media category.

Mosabber Hossain, senior reporter for the Daily Prothom Alo, won the award under the online media category and Anowar Hossain, staff reporter for Desh Television, under the TV media category.

Knowledge for Progress, or PROGGA, and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance, or ATMA, co-organised the awards ceremony with support from the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids on Thursday.