Four journalists win PROGGA tobacco control award

Four journalists have won the PROGGA Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022 for their role in giving a voice to the campaigners demanding that the government strengthen the tobacco control law.
Shamimul Haque, the joint editor at the Daily Manabjamin, and Mohammad Al Amin, senior staff correspondent for the Daily Sun, won the award under the print media category.
Mosabber Hossain, senior reporter for the Daily Prothom Alo, won the award under the online media category and Anowar Hossain, staff reporter for Desh Television, under the TV media category.
Knowledge for Progress, or PROGGA, and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance, or ATMA, co-organised the awards ceremony with support from the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids on Thursday.
The winners received Tk 50,000 each, along with a certificate and a crest at the event chaired by ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA, in Dhaka.
Speakers at the event hailed the health ministry’s initiative to strengthen the tobacco control law as a “timely” one, but said the draft amendment must be finalised and passed at the soonest to reduce the deaths and health losses caused by tobacco, according to a statement from the organisers.
Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, said:"Currently, public opinion is largely in favour of the amendment of tobacco control law. So, the draft amendment must be finalised at the earliest."
"There is no alternative to strengthening tobacco control law to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” said Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids - Bangladesh.
Dr Syed Mahfuzul Haq, national professional officer at the World Health Organization’s Bangladesh office, said: "The journalists have played an effective role to help our policymakers understand why such an amendment has been of utmost importance."
Professor Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury, president of MANAS, said: "The authorities must avoid getting derailed by tobacco companies' ill tactics and make the existing law more in line with FCTC, as per the prime minister's directive."