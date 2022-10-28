    বাংলা

    Four journalists win PROGGA tobacco control award

    They are honoured for their role in giving a voice to the campaigners demanding that the government strengthen the tobacco control law

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 09:01 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 09:01 PM

    Four journalists have won the PROGGA Tobacco Control Journalism Award 2022 for their role in giving a voice to the campaigners demanding that the government strengthen the tobacco control law. 

    Shamimul Haque, the joint editor at the Daily Manabjamin, and Mohammad Al Amin, senior staff correspondent for the Daily Sun, won the award under the print media category. 

    Mosabber Hossain, senior reporter for the Daily Prothom Alo, won the award under the online media category and Anowar Hossain, staff reporter for Desh Television, under the TV media category. 

    Knowledge for Progress, or PROGGA, and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance, or ATMA, co-organised the awards ceremony with support from the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids on Thursday. 

    The winners received Tk 50,000 each, along with a certificate and a crest at the event chaired by ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA, in Dhaka. 

    Speakers at the event hailed the health ministry’s initiative to strengthen the tobacco control law as a “timely” one, but said the draft amendment must be finalised and passed at the soonest to reduce the deaths and health losses caused by tobacco, according to a statement from the organisers. 

    Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, said:"Currently, public opinion is largely in favour of the amendment of tobacco control law. So, the draft amendment must be finalised at the earliest." 

    "There is no alternative to strengthening tobacco control law to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” said Md Mostafizur Rahman, lead policy advisor for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids - Bangladesh. 

    Dr Syed Mahfuzul Haq, national professional officer at the World Health Organization’s Bangladesh office, said: "The journalists have played an effective role to help our policymakers understand why such an amendment has been of utmost importance." 

    Professor Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury, president of MANAS, said: "The authorities must avoid getting derailed by tobacco companies' ill tactics and make the existing law more in line with FCTC, as per the prime minister's directive." 

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting to update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 6, 2020.
    Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic: WHO
    A report warns that in the near future TB could replace COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death worldwide from a single infectious agent
    Stagnant water is the breeding ground of Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of dengue virus.
    Cyclone-fed rains stoke fears of dengue spike
    Experts say awareness among the people along with government efforts to kill mosquitos is necessary to keep the situation under control
    Consumer rights agency fines controversial doctor Jahangir Kabir’s firm Tk 350,000
    Controversial doctor Jahangir Kabir’s firm fined
    Ultimate Organic Life, based in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar, had earlier been warned against irregularities
    Employing a child below 14 years old in a factory is prohibited by the law in Bangladesh, but such children are working at the Keraniganj dockyard. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    Study finds lead in all child participants’ blood
    More than 65 percent of them had blood lead levels exceeding the reference value, according to the IEDCR study

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher