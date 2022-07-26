Australia's COVID hospital admissions, deaths rise as variant surges



Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Australia have reached a new high for a second straight day, data showed on Tuesday, while the daily death toll rose to its second-highest as an outbreak fuelled by a coronavirus sub-variant sweeps the country.

Nearly 5,600 patients infected with COVID are in hospital while 100 new deaths were reported, just short of a record 102 deaths on Saturday.

Nearly 330,000 infections have been reported over the last seven days but authorities say the real numbers could be double that.

"It's time to come together again and fight: get vaccinated, use a mask in crowds and indoors, and stay home if you're sick," said the premier of hard-hit Queensland state, Annastacia Palaszczuk.