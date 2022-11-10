Sanitary napkins to be available on trains, thanks to a man’s protest

A train passenger faced sudden embarrassment when she began menstruating on board. However, with the help of a passenger named Morshedul Haque, she managed to get a female passenger and a train official to arrange a sanitary napkin for her.
Morshedul later started a campaign to save women from embarrassment if they face a similar situation on a train. He carried placards in protest at train stations and onboard trains to demand that railway authorities arrange sanitary napkins for intercity trains.
Bangladesh Railway has now come up with a positive response to his efforts.
On Monday, Bangladesh Railway Western Zone issued an order stating that sanitary napkins will be available on trains.
At least two sanitary napkins will be stored inside the first aid boxes of all trains, according to the notice.
They will be available for free.
In addition, the catering service on each train will also have sanitary napkins for sale.
“Each napkin can be bought at market price from the catering service. This means each will cost Tk 10 to 15," said Ashim Kumar Talukdar, managing director of Western Railway.
The railway authorities labelled the order as ‘important’.
Morshedul, who initiated the campaign, is a development worker from Rangpur's Badarganj. On Oct 24, he posted on his Facebook profile and on the "Bangladesh Railway Fan Page" to draw the attention of railway authorities to the situation a fellow passenger faced when she began menstruating during a train journey.
During a trip from Panchagarh, he was seated next to a woman who grew uneasy at one point in the journey.
She even called someone on her phone and cried, he said.
Morshedul learned from another woman passenger that she had begun menstruating suddenly and had not been prepared. He described his fellow passenger as ‘extremely upset.’
The TTE and other officials informed them that no sanitary napkins were available on the train, Morshedul wrote.
"The train stopped at the east end of the bridge and I ran to the train official. I asked him how long the train will stop and he replied 20 minutes," he wrote.
“I explained the situation to him and he assured me that he would hold the train until I returned from my task. I went to a nearby store and bought the necessary items. Then I sent the passenger to the washroom inside the station.”
Morshedul did not stop there, but wrote a letter to the director general of Bangladesh Railway about the matter and posted it on Oct 31. He also emailed the managing director of Western Railway about the issue. He even protested with placards at Rajshahi Railway Station in a bid to raise awareness.
"I took the initiative to draw the attention of the authorities," said Morshedul.
"Women and girls may face such problems while travelling on the long routes on trains. They don't talk about the problem as they find it shameful."
Following the incident, Morshedul started to distribute sanitary napkins on long-haul trains for free from Oct 28. He did it on weekends and used his own funds.
His initiative started at the Parbatipur Railway Junction and he distributed 40 sanitary napkins to the Panchagarh Express, Rupsha Express, and Drutojan Express inter-city trains.
When others joined his campaign, Morshedul printed a sticker saying: "Any woman or girl experiencing menstruation while travelling on trains, please contact train officials for essential items [sanitary napkins]."
The stickers were then posted on the trains in the western zone to spread the news to passengers.
Morshedul, 35, has a son and a daughter. He also has two sisters and does not shy away from talking about menstruation.
"To me, menstruation is not an awkward topic. Rather, I believe that creating awareness on female health is very important.”