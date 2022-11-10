Sanitary napkins to be available on trains, thanks to a man’s protest

A train passenger faced sudden embarrassment when she began menstruating on board. However, with the help of a passenger named Morshedul Haque, she managed to get a female passenger and a train official to arrange a sanitary napkin for her.

Morshedul later started a campaign to save women from embarrassment if they face a similar situation on a train. He carried placards in protest at train stations and onboard trains to demand that railway authorities arrange sanitary napkins for intercity trains.

Bangladesh Railway has now come up with a positive response to his efforts.

On Monday, Bangladesh Railway Western Zone issued an order stating that sanitary napkins will be available on trains.

At least two sanitary napkins will be stored inside the first aid boxes of all trains, according to the notice.