Sysmex says Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer's marker

Japan's Sysmex Corp said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in Japan for a blood test to detect amyloid beta in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.

The company developed the test with Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co and gained approval from regulators on Dec 19, it said in a statement.

The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.