    Sysmex says Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer's marker

    The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Dec 2022, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2022, 09:03 AM

    Japan's Sysmex Corp said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in Japan for a blood test to detect amyloid beta in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.

    The company developed the test with Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co and gained approval from regulators on Dec 19, it said in a statement.

    The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

    Sysmex, a maker of medical equipment and clinical tests, said it was preparing for market introduction as soon as possible.

    Eisai and its US partner Biogen Inc BIIB.O are planning to seek full approval of their experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan next year.

