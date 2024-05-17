Dengue strikes again after two-day gap to claim another life

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease so far this year increases to 33

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported one fatality from dengue fever in the latest daily count after a two-day break, taking the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease so far this year to 33.

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue since Jan 1 increased by 12 to 2,581 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Half of the new patients were admitted to hospitals in the capital, five in the other districts of Dhaka Division and one in Mymensingh.

As many as 135 dengue patients were receiving treatment at hospitals in the morning, with 69 of them in Dhaka city.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

Experts attribute the deadliest outbreak of dengue last year to rising temperatures and insufficient efforts to eradicate the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the virus.

They warn that if authorities do not take preventive measures, dengue could become a year-round threat in Bangladesh, not just during the monsoon season.