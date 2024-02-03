Daily count: Bangladesh records 10 dengue cases, 1 death

Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 10 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,093 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by one to 15 in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

The new cases included six in Dhaka and four outside the capital. The death occurred in the capital.