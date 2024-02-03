    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh records 10 dengue cases, 1 death

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,093, and the death toll stands at 15

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 12:58 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 12:58 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 10 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,093 after the worst outbreak last year. 

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by one to 15 in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday. 

    The new cases included six in Dhaka and four outside the capital. The death occurred in the capital. 

    Dhaka also accounted for 46 of the 102 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning. The other districts were treating 56 dengue patients. 

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year. 

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year. 

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease. 

