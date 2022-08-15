    বাংলা

    Children will get COVID-19 vaccines at school centres, says health minister

    Education authorities will announce which schools will host vaccine centres

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2022, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 09:38 AM

    Health Minister Zahid Maleque says that children aged 5-11 will get the COVID-19 vaccine at their registered school centres.

    Schools are preparing to administer the vaccines, he told the media after a National Mourning Day event at the National Cancer Institute and Hospital on Monday. The education authorities will specify which schools will have vaccination centres at a later date.

    Seventeen students from Dhaka’s Abul Bashar Government Primary School received the paediatric vaccine on a test basis on Aug 11. The vaccines, specifically designed for children by Pfizer, will be distributed to kids nationwide starting Aug 25.

    The Directorate General of Health Services had, at first, said that vaccine centres for children would be set up at hospitals. A number of hospitals close to the applicant’s place of residence were listed on the Surokkha website during the registration process.

    However, Zahid Maleque said on Monday that the decision had been changed.

    “We have taken the necessary steps to administer vaccines to children,” he said. “The schools in city corporation areas will get the vaccines first and are prepared to do so. School authorities have been instructed to ensure the children and their guardians will come to the centre at the appropriate time.

    The DGHS plans to administer 22 million vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 11 in Bangladesh.

    All children will eventually get the vaccine, Maleque said.

    “Even children among the floating population will get it. We have 22 million vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11. All of them will be covered by the vaccine programme. Even those who do not attend school or have no fixed home will get it.”

    Bangladesh has, so far, received 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech paediatric vaccine from the US. The remaining doses needed for the vaccination drive will arrive in the future.

    RELATED STORIES
    DMCH interns vow to continue work stoppage until demands are met
    DMCH interns continue work stoppage
    The intern doctors called the strike on Thursday last week demanding justice for the attack on a fellow intern at the DU campus
    Long COVID risk up for unvaccinated children
    Long COVID risk up for unvaccinated children
    A small study is adding to evidence that children can develop long COVID-19 even if the virus did not make them seriously ill
    J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder
    J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder
    The move comes more than two years after the drugmaker ended US sales of the product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits
    Rotavirus childhood vaccine shortage hits four African countries
    Rotavirus vaccine shortage hits four African countries
    Supplies of the vaccine to prevent the deadly rotavirus infection in children have either run out in Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal and Cameroon or are close to doing so, officials say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher