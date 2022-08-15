Children will get COVID-19 vaccines at school centres, says health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque says that children aged 5-11 will get the COVID-19 vaccine at their registered school centres.

Schools are preparing to administer the vaccines, he told the media after a National Mourning Day event at the National Cancer Institute and Hospital on Monday. The education authorities will specify which schools will have vaccination centres at a later date.

Seventeen students from Dhaka’s Abul Bashar Government Primary School received the paediatric vaccine on a test basis on Aug 11. The vaccines, specifically designed for children by Pfizer, will be distributed to kids nationwide starting Aug 25.