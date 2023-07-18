    বাংলা

    Doctors resume private practice after Central Hospital physicians get bail

    They will now see patients in their chambers and perform surgeries as usual, according to Prof Khurshid Alam

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 18 July 2023, 11:21 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 11:21 AM

    Doctors across the country have called off a two-day suspension on patient visits in their private chambers to protest the arrests of two physicians over the deaths of a mother and her newborn at Dhaka's Central Hospital.

    Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, head of the Association of Surgeons, announced that physicians would be resuming their private practice after the two central hospital doctors were granted bail.

    "We have come to know that two detained doctors have been granted bail. We are withdrawing our programme for the time being," he said on Tuesday.

    "Everyone will go back to work. Doctors will see patients at their chambers, and all operations, including surgeries, will continue as usual.”

    Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by a doctor at the facility.

    She got admitted under the supervision of that doctor, who was abroad at the time, according to media reports.

    But Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth. Her baby died a day later. Ankhi, too, passed away a few days later in hospital care.

