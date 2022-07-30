AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment

The long-acting antibody therapy, launched in December last year, generated sales of $445 million in the quarter.

"Real-world evidence has shown that 30% to 40% of COVID hospitalisations are in immunocompromised patients, so there is a real need for Evusheld right now," finance chief Aradhana Sarin said.

The London-listed company increased its full-year revenue guidance, saying it expects it to rise by a percentage in the "low twenties" rather than the "high teens" forecast previously.

It kept its forecast for a gain in adjusted earnings per share in the "mid-to-high twenties percentage" unchanged, partly because of a bigger budget for drug research and development and for the marketing and distribution of Evusheld.

The company also felt the impact of inflation with distribution costs like freight rates up by more that 30%, CFO Sarin said in a media briefing.

Analysts at brokerages Jefferies and JPMorgan said investors were unlikely to be impressed by the earnings outlook and its shares fell as much as 3.1% and were down 2% at 0930 GMT, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index that slipped 0.3%.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings almost doubled to $1.72 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, on revenue of about $10.8 billion, up 31%. Analysts on average expected profit of $1.56 cents per share on revenue of around $10.5 billion, Refinitiv data showed.