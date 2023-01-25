Newborns receive humoral immunity against Nipah virus from their mothers: study

The icddr,b scientist said that further exploration is needed for the effectiveness of the immunity in neutralising the virus and its potential to protect newborns. “This (the research) will also be a reference for vaccine recommendations for pregnant and young women against the Nipa virus," Dr Moinuddin added.

According to the World Health Organisation, the mortality rate for the virus is estimated at 40% to 75% across the world. The icddr,b said it is about 71% in Bangladesh. The survivors of the virus infection suffer from severe neurological complications, and there is a high chance that these symptoms worsen gradually when a survivor becomes pregnant.

HOW THE STUDY WAS CONDUCTED

In January 2020, a girl aged below five years and her mother from Faridpur were infected with the virus, according to the icddr,b.

Both had a history of raw date palm juice consumption and were diagnosed as confirmed Nipah virus cases. The daughter died of the virus at one point, while the mother survived with significant residual neurological impairment.

The woman became pregnant in November 2021 and was under thorough antenatal follow-up by the National Nipah surveillance authority, icddr,b said. In August 2022, she gave birth to a healthy male baby.

As part of the follow-up, samples were collected and tested for virus infection at the reference laboratory to exclude the possibility of transmission to the newborn boy from the mother.

The researchers found humoral immunity against the virus transferred from the mother to the child’s samples, as it tested negative for the virus in rapid and the PCR test and a high titer of anti-Nipah IgG, or a class of immunoglobulins, was found.