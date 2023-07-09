Fear of dengue from mosquito bite stalks people on morning walks at Ramna Park

It was raining in Dhaka on Sunday morning, but people conscious of their health did not care much. They did not miss their morning walk or exercise in Ramna Park, but resting was not an option for many of them despite the rain.

“Mosquitoes don’t bite when you are walking. But they attack you the moment you sit to take some rest,” said Chaiti Rashid, a homemaker who came to walk in the park from Segunbagicha.

A monsoon rise in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population has fuelled dengue fever infections in Dhaka, forcing many to take preventive measures.

bdnews24.com talked to 15 of the people who were walking at Ramna Park, and all of them said they were annoyed by mosquito attacks there. They said they continued coming to the park despite the risk of catching dengue from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of the virus.