Fear of dengue from mosquito bite stalks people on morning walks at Ramna Park

It was raining in Dhaka on Sunday morning, but people conscious of their health did not care much. They did not miss their morning walk or exercise in Ramna Park, but resting was not an option for many of them despite the rain.
“Mosquitoes don’t bite when you are walking. But they attack you the moment you sit to take some rest,” said Chaiti Rashid, a homemaker who came to walk in the park from Segunbagicha.
A monsoon rise in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population has fuelled dengue fever infections in Dhaka, forcing many to take preventive measures.
bdnews24.com talked to 15 of the people who were walking at Ramna Park, and all of them said they were annoyed by mosquito attacks there. They said they continued coming to the park despite the risk of catching dengue from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of the virus.
“I sometimes sit at the place designated for women when I get tired. But mosquitoes attack whenever I sit there. So I try not to sit,” said Chaiti, who is among around 50 women using the place regularly.
Retired government official Shahidullah Chowdhury from Moghbazar said many of them use mosquito coils during exercise. “We come under mosquito attack if we don’t use the coils.”
Morshedul Haque and Rafiq-ud-Daula, former officials of Agrani Bank, took shelter under a shed during the rain.
“I’m not much afraid of dengue when I’m at home because we keep the rooftop, veranda and garage clean. But the risk of catching dengue frightens me whenever I come to the park,” said Morshedul.
“People like us, who come to the park for a walk, are not at much risk though. But those who exercise in groups or sit and hang out are at risk of catching the virus.”
Shariful Islam, a former construction firm engineer from Shahbagh, was walking through the rain.
“I’m more afraid of the mosquitoes than the rain. Sitting on the benches will increase the risk of mosquito bites. The bins and bushes are full of mosquitoes.”
Journalist Kamal Hossain Talukdar visits the park at midday as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes generally remain active for approximately two hours after sunrise and several hours before sunset.
“We know that Aedes mosquitoes bite at this time, but we don’t know which are Aedes. That’s why people feel fear.”