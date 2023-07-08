Indian actor Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in new film

Anupam said, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course.

"It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you," he added in a translation from the Hindi caption by The Hindustan Times.

Reacting to the post, Parvin Dabas wrote, "Wow (clapping hands emoji)."

Another fan wrote, "Omg sir, you actually look like him."

Another person commented, "And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The next-gen will remember Tagore sab by your face."

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and many songs known as Rabindra Sangeet. He is known by many nicknames, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi. He is commonly referred to as 'the Bard of Bengal.'