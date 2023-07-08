    বাংলা

    Indian actor Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in new film

    The actor did not share the film's title or its release date. However, he shared a video showing himself dressed as the legendary poet

    Published : 8 July 2023, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 10:22 AM

    Actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he will portray the role of poet, philosopher, and essayist Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film, the Hindustan Times reported citing an Instagram post written partly in Hindi by the actor on Friday.

    The actor also shared a video of himself as Tagore on his feed.

    Anupam wore an outfit similar to the one the poet had worn in a black-and-white photo. An instrumental version of the Rabindra Sangeet' Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole' played in the background. The actor sported a beard and hairstyle similar to Tagore's famous look.

    Anupam said, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course.

    "It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you," he added in a translation from the Hindi caption by The Hindustan Times.

    Reacting to the post, Parvin Dabas wrote, "Wow (clapping hands emoji)."

    Another fan wrote, "Omg sir, you actually look like him."

    Another person commented, "And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The next-gen will remember Tagore sab by your face."

    Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and many songs known as Rabindra Sangeet. He is known by many nicknames, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi. He is commonly referred to as 'the Bard of Bengal.'

    Fans will see Anupam in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro In Dino', the Hindustan Times reported. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on Mar 29, 2024.

    Anupam will feature in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. 'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

