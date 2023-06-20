Pixar's 'Elemental' challenge: Originals aren’t breaking big at the box office

Pixar, the studio that introduced the world to blockbuster franchises “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc” and “Cars,” has a problem: an original film it spent seven years nurturing bombed at the box office.

The weak opening of “Elemental” this weekend has thrust the Walt Disney-owned animation pioneer into unfamiliar territory: being a laggard among rivals. Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros.” movie and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” both animated films, have racked up big ticket sales this year.

Pixar's love story, about overcoming outward differences, was the second-lowest domestic opening in studio history, taking in roughly $30 million in the US and Canada over the weekend.

The results represent a conundrum for the animation hits factory, say experts and former employees: How will Pixar launch new properties when moviegoing audiences only have time for well-known characters?

"As an industry, we need original IP to work," Tony Chambers, Disney's head of theatrical distribution, said in an interview over the weekend, using shorthand for "intellectual property."

"If we, as a studio, don’t take a swing for it, which is what we did with ‘Elemental,’ you don’t create franchises," Chambers said.

To be sure, the challenge for originals is not Disney’s alone. Universal Studios will confront it later this month with DreamWorks Animation’s coming-of-age fantasy, “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

But the trend packs a big wallop at Disney. New cinematic franchises power the entertainment conglomerate's profit machine, feeding the pipeline for consumer products and theme park attractions, which accounted for over 60% of its segment operating profit last year.