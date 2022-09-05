Tackling inequality key to climate fight

To track wellbeing, the researchers created an 'Average Wellbeing Index' using data including disposable income, income inequality, government services, the climate crisis, perceived progress, and their relationship to measures of social trust.

Using two scenarios - labelled 'Too Little Too Late', with no change to human behaviour, and 'The Giant Leap', where the world's economic and social systems are transformed - the model seeks to show how differing policies would impact the world.

Under the business as usual scenario, the wellbeing of the average worker - taken to mean those who spend most of what they earn in a year - peaks around the year 2000, before declining out to 2050 and then levelling to 2100, despite continued growth in the global economy over the same period.

By making changes such as phasing out fossil fuel use, putting adequate pensions in place, taxing the richest 10% more and cancelling the debt of low-income countries, the Giant Leap pathway allowed wellbeing to continue to rise.

The model estimated the pathway leading to a stabilisation of global temperatures below 2°C above the industrial era and eradicating to poverty by 2050 would cost 2-4% of global output, or between $2 trillion-4 trillion annually.

By comparison, the International Monetary Fund estimated that governments together put in $9 trillion of fiscal support for their economies in the first five months of the coronavirus pandemic alone.

"We absolutely need to place a value on social and environmental and economic indicators at the same level," said co-author Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, co-president of the Club of Rome think tank which originally published the "Limits To Growth" report.

"Inequality and poverty play a huge role in enabling us to move forward," she added. "Net-zero poverty has to be as much of a goal as net-zero emissions."